15 social butterflies share common mistakes socially awkward people make.

Going to a party either sounds like the best time or the worst time ever, it all comes down to how comfortable you are socializing.

If you find yourself overanalyzing social exchanges and fumbling to connect with new people, it can feel nearly infuriating to watch people who seem to easily float from new person to new person.

Luckily, socializing is a skill that can be practiced, and there are plenty of ways to stretch those muscles and get less awkward in group settings.

In a popular Reddit thread, people who are "socially fluent" shared the common mistakes they see socially awkward people make, and there are a lot of helpful gems in here.

1. From DarkNFullOfSpoilers:

I heard a quote once that helps me whenever I talk to strangers: "Confidence is when you walk into a room and assume everyone already likes you."

Obviously, this isn't true for every case, but in my experience, if you start off every interaction by imagining that good feelings exist, good feelings WILL actually exist. Everyone just wants to be liked.