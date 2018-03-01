15 Stories About the Scarring and Gruesome Things People Witnessed Firsthand.

It’s probably cheating because I’m in law enforcement, but here goes…

Got a call of possible shots fired near a big football stadium in my town around midnight. Usually these end up just being fireworks or, less often, a car backfiring. (Protip: Supersonic rounds have a very distinct “crack.” Subsonic rounds will sound pretty close to fireworks. If you hear the latter from a distance, you could be safe. If you hear the former from a distance, take cover!)

It was in my patrol district so I took the call. It was raining, cold, pretty dreary. Now, this was during football season, so there were a lot of these big tents set up all around the stadium.

I made a couple loops around the stadium. Nobody to be seen. I was about to radio it in as unfounded when I saw the silhouette of a man sitting in a folding chair under one of the tents.

I parked, got out, and approached slowly. It was very dark and hard to see him clearly, but it looked like he was slouched over, hanging his head. I didn’t want to use my flashlight for fear of giving my position away if he was up to something. As I got closer, I called out to him several times. He didn’t respond. Probably drunk and passed out, I figured.

I walked closer to him, approaching him from behind. Got under the tent. Put my flashlight on him, and immediately realized why he wasn’t responding. He wasn’t slouched over, hanging his head. His head was gone. Nothing from the neck up but part of his tongue. A shotgun was on the ground right next to him, so it wasn’t hard to figure out what happened.

After I called it in, I noticed that I could still feel raindrops falling on me. I hadn’t really thought about it, considering it was raining, and obviously I had more pressing matters on my mind. But why could I still feel raindrops falling on me under the tent?

Turned my flashlight up and immediately realized it wasn’t rain falling on me.

That uniform got thrown away.