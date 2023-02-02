15 teachers share the biggest changes they've seen in their students since the pandemic.

Teachers have always had a hard job.

But years of COVID have thrown yet another wrench in the education process, adding the logistics of Zoom classes, lock-downs, in-school surges, mass death, and now brain fog into the mix.

This mass upheaval has hit students and teachers alike.

In a popular post on Ask Reddit, teachers shared the biggest differences they've noticed in their students since COVID hit.

1. From HobbitInHufflepuff:

High school teacher here. These kids hit two major disruptions: Going remote, and coming back. Most kids learned almost no content when teaching was remote.

There are always those few who will learn no matter what, but honestly, having the ability to have a video game or fun website on in a different tab with no one able to tell was too big a temptation.