15 truckers share the creepiest things they witnessed on the road.

Driving a truck can be the most peaceful job or the most creepy job, it just depends on the day.

On a chill day, you're hitting the open road with your music or podcast of choice, a caffeinated beverage in hand, and the ability to get paid for time with your own thoughts.

On a creepy day, though, you're traversing dark roads solo and sleep deprived, drained to the bone while navigating all the weird things that happen when the moon is out.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, truckers shared the creepiest thing they've seen on the road, and it's a "no thanks" from us.

1. From Divutski:

A fresh solo traffic accident. the car was flipped upside down on its roof. The driver's head was halfway out to the neck, through the shattered front window. He did not have a seatbelt on.

TL:DR Stopped to help a motorist with a possible flat, may have prevented a murder.