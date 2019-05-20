15 ways fans wished 'Game of Thrones' had ended. Bran bye.

After eight long seasons full of dragons, bloodshed, love - both unrequited and beautifully blooming, elaborate metallic costumes, and refusal to overtly commit to LGBTQ character arcs, Game of Thrones has officially come to an end.
Pulling off a satisfying finale for any long running television show is incredibly hard. Each fan has different emotional attachments to the characters, and hopes for vastly different outcomes, and there is no possible way to please everyone. However, there is a huge gap between attempting to please everyone, and writing an ending that leaves people feeling emotionally short-changed and confused.
Obviously, not everyone felt the same way, but many of the tweets about the Game of Thrones finale would suggest a LOT of people felt disappointed with how the show finished.
In pursuit of emotional justice, a lot of people have written alternative endings, endings that would give them a greater sense of joy and closure. Here are 15 of them.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.