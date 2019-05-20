15 ways fans wished 'Game of Thrones' had ended. Bran bye.

After eight long seasons full of dragons, bloodshed, love - both unrequited and beautifully blooming, elaborate metallic costumes, and refusal to overtly commit to LGBTQ character arcs, Game of Thrones has officially come to an end.

Goodbye Game of Thrones, I will remember you mostly for this video of Sarah Paulson drunkenly singing the entire theme tune pic.twitter.com/uwfWrOqzj8 — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) May 19, 2019

Pulling off a satisfying finale for any long running television show is incredibly hard. Each fan has different emotional attachments to the characters, and hopes for vastly different outcomes, and there is no possible way to please everyone. However, there is a huge gap between attempting to please everyone, and writing an ending that leaves people feeling emotionally short-changed and confused.

Game of thrones .. In spite of all the mixed emotions for season 8, especially the finale episode, it's a hard goodbye after all these years. Truly the end of an era. Thanks to the makers for setting new standards in writing and entertainment. #got is the #goat — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 20, 2019

Obviously, not everyone felt the same way, but many of the tweets about the Game of Thrones finale would suggest a LOT of people felt disappointed with how the show finished.

In pursuit of emotional justice, a lot of people have written alternative endings, endings that would give them a greater sense of joy and closure. Here are 15 of them.