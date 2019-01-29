15 women shared the most confusing things about men, and men chimed in with answers.

Gender identity is supremely variant and complicated. There are countless ways to identify yourself and express your gender, all of which are valid, and as the cultural conversation continues more and more people are recognizing that gender isn't a stagnant prescription, but a fluid construct.

While there are many non-binary, gender non-conforming and bi-gendered identities, a lot of people identify as a man or woman, and express that in relatively traditional ways. The ways men and women are treated and viewed differently often create patterns of behavior, which of course spurs the age old questions of why men and women express themselves in such polar ways.

To this very point, in a recent Reddit thread, women shared the behaviors and characteristics they find most confusing about men, which is basically a polite way of asking "why are men like this?!"

1. Sin_the_Insane doesn't understand why men tease each other so brutally.