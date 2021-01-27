15 women share stories of salespeople assuming a man was the client instead.

Most women have unfortunately experienced sexism at some point in their lives whether it's overt discrimination in the workplace, or a more subtle version of disrespect or condescension...

Even when the credit card given to pay the bill is a woman's name, more often than not a server at a restaurant will hand the check back to a man at the table and assume he's the one paying. Salespeople tend to pay more attention to men, doctors often trust a man's experience of pain more, and sometimes women have a difficult time convincing people that they're indeed the paying client, not their husband or partner. Then, of course, mothers who are the main financial providers for the family sometimes often have to remind people of that fact more than once. Gone are the days when people assumed women were too fragile to count change and couldn't be trusted with a checking account or a job, but there are still some odd remaining reminders of society's past.

So, when a recent Reddit user asked women, "What is your, 'I am the client not my husband stop ignoring me' story?" people were ready to share their sales-related experiences with sexism.