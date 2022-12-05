Someecards Logo
15 women share things that some men don't realize make them 'insanely unattractive.'

Bronwyn Isaac
Dec 5, 2022 | 3:21 PM
Attraction, by its very definition, is deeply subjective.

Everyone has different attractions when it comes to looks, personality, style, and values. It's not uncommon to sit in a circle with friends and discover two of you have opposing assessments on the attractiveness of the same person.

And yet, when it comes to "turn-offs" there are some widely agreed upon pitfalls.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, women shared things that some men don't realize make them 'insanely unattractive.'

1. Geodudette2014 wrote:

This is a little more specific, but anytime I find out that a (single) man is a bad or absent father, I am immediately turned off.

2. BigWhiteRabbit1 wrote:

Telling dirty jokes to women that they aren’t even that close with.

3. klgm333 wrote:

When a man spends the majority of a conversation talking about himself. And then we you think it’s finally your turn to speak, he still manages to turn the conversation back to himself.

4. Coginita wrote:

Telling me he is a “good guy” and proceed to explain why. If you are a good guy I don’t need to be sold on it lol.

