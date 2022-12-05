15 women share things that some men don't realize make them 'insanely unattractive.'

Attraction, by its very definition, is deeply subjective.

Everyone has different attractions when it comes to looks, personality, style, and values. It's not uncommon to sit in a circle with friends and discover two of you have opposing assessments on the attractiveness of the same person.

And yet, when it comes to "turn-offs" there are some widely agreed upon pitfalls.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, women shared things that some men don't realize make them 'insanely unattractive.'

This is a little more specific, but anytime I find out that a (single) man is a bad or absent father, I am immediately turned off.

Telling dirty jokes to women that they aren’t even that close with.

When a man spends the majority of a conversation talking about himself. And then we you think it’s finally your turn to speak, he still manages to turn the conversation back to himself.