Are these the 15 worst parenting hacks of all time?

Parenting is a huge battle of wills. Even the most veteran parent will find themselves knocking their head against a wall when trying to figure out how to manage a household full of little ones and maintain a semblance of sanity.
Luckily, the internet is a fabulous resource full of tips and tricks to make your life as a parent easier (or at least more creative).
Here are 15 of the best, most bonkers, and perhaps even the most insidious parenting hacks I've scavenged for you in the online wilderness.
1. Hold the WIFI password hostage until they clean.
2. Mask their medicine with a soda can.
3. Make your baby do some housework.
4. Let your toddler go wild painting with water.
5. Connect all of baby's toys, so you have less on the floor.
6. Use a fitted sheet to keep your baby sand-free.
7. Stuff a glove as a stand-in when you're too tired to snuggle.
8. Let your tiny artist create a mural in a safely enclosed box.
9. Repurpose a cot into a play area.
10. Use your hair to keep your child safe at a concert.
11. Hide your candy in a vegetable bag.
12. Use two plates and a serrated knife to slice dozens of grapes in the blink of an eye.
13. Fill their pancakes with vitamin supplements.
14. Irrigate a runny nose with four swift shots of saline.
15. Rig the hand soap so it doesn't get wasted.
Are these the best parenting hacks of all time, or the worst?! That's for you to decide.