Are these the 15 worst parenting hacks of all time?

Parenting is a huge battle of wills. Even the most veteran parent will find themselves knocking their head against a wall when trying to figure out how to manage a household full of little ones and maintain a semblance of sanity.

Luckily, the internet is a fabulous resource full of tips and tricks to make your life as a parent easier (or at least more creative).

Here are 15 of the best, most bonkers, and perhaps even the most insidious parenting hacks I've scavenged for you in the online wilderness.

1. Hold the WIFI password hostage until they clean.

2. Mask their medicine with a soda can.





3. Make your baby do some housework.