15 married people share the one thing they always disagree with their spouse about.

Being married is like being an eternal roommate.

This means no matter how much you love each other and share a life in common, there are going to be petty and major sticking points you simply can't agree on.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, married people shared the "one thing" them and their partner consistently disagree on, and it runs the gamut of topics.

The idea that true crime documentaries are a great sleeping aid. For her maybe, but I'm the one lying awake getting freaked out by all the stories of people killing their partners for the life insurance payout.

Video games. She hates them and thinks they do nothing but rot the brain, I grew up playing them and still do. On the flip side, she absolutely loves drama tv shows. I find them to be the most nauseating shows ever made.