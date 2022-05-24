16 bosses share the craziest thing they ever saw on an applicant's resume.

So, when a Reddit user asked bosses of the internet, "what is the funniest, craziest, or weirdest thing you've seen on a resume?" employers everywhere were ready to share the wildest jobs or special skills they noticed on an applicant's CV. Remember, we can't all be "fast learners," can we?
"Underwater ceramics and glass cleaner for a multi-million dollar company" meant dishwasher at chili’s - suicidalsilkworm
Got a resume the other day that had a name, phone number and "i have not worked" written on it. at least they were honest - bigheyzeus
Someone applying to a database admin job and having the phrase "general databasing" on their cv - JcCoder
Extracurricular activities:
Tutoring people in the game "League of Legends".
Writing guides for specific characters in "League of Legends." - regdayrf2