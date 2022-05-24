16 bosses share the craziest thing they ever saw on an applicant's resume.

Being in charge of the hiring process at any job can be a tedious grind, but sorting through cover letters and resumes is also a fun reminder that "falconry" is a practiced profession...

So, when a Reddit user asked bosses of the internet, "what is the funniest, craziest, or weirdest thing you've seen on a resume?" employers everywhere were ready to share the wildest jobs or special skills they noticed on an applicant's CV. Remember, we can't all be "fast learners," can we?

1.

"Underwater ceramics and glass cleaner for a multi-million dollar company" meant dishwasher at chili’s - suicidalsilkworm

2.

Got a resume the other day that had a name, phone number and "i have not worked" written on it. at least they were honest - bigheyzeus

3.

Someone applying to a database admin job and having the phrase "general databasing" on their cv - JcCoder

4.