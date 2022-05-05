16 bosses share the dumbest thing they caught an employee doing.

Being a boss unfortunately isn't always the glamorous corner office of your dreams. More often than not, it's getting left out of the post-work happy hour gossip sessions and sending unnecessary emails...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is something hilariously dumb you have caught one of your employees doing?" managers everywhere were eager to vent about the funniest and most awkward interactions they've had with a staff member.

1.

Dumping a pot of boiling water into the coffee machine, where the coffee beans go. It has a built in grinder and it's own water supply. - Gramage

2.

I sent my co-worker an email with important links that we have to use everyday (internal shortcuts). He still uses that email instead of using a favorites bar after several years. - Lokified

3.

Printing her emails. All of her emails. - bear__attack

4.