16 bosses share the dumbest thing they caught an employee doing.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is something hilariously dumb you have caught one of your employees doing?" managers everywhere were eager to vent about the funniest and most awkward interactions they've had with a staff member.
Dumping a pot of boiling water into the coffee machine, where the coffee beans go. It has a built in grinder and it's own water supply. - Gramage
I sent my co-worker an email with important links that we have to use everyday (internal shortcuts). He still uses that email instead of using a favorites bar after several years. - Lokified
Printing her emails. All of her emails. - bear__attack
A co-worker at my restaurant said he was sitting on the toilet when the high school kid we just hired walked in, thought he was a customer and said through the stall door "Sir I need you to finish up and get out. I've just been told to clean the bathroom." - TheDigileet