16 bosses share something that made them immediately regret hiring a new employee.

Being a boss isn't always parking in the VIP spot and relaxing in the corner office with a liquid lunch of whiskey while your employees are all one email away from a breakdown...

So, when a Reddit user asked bosses and managers, "what did your new employee do that made you instantly regret hiring them?" people were ready to share the hilariously unprofessional and bizarre behavior they witnessed from a new hire.

1.

Started asking me for advice about men. Not just a little, I'm talking detailed advice. Like, "I text him 'this' and he text me 'that' - what does he mean by that? Should I text him back? Do you think he's done with me?" - undefined_one

2.

I took a guy out for his first day of training, he didn’t listen to a word I said and just kept trying to give me advice and train me. - chani32

3.

Bragged about committing a hit and run and getting away with it. Yeah, felonies aren't cool, man. - LordThurmanMerman

4.