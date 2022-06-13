16 bosses share something that made them immediately regret hiring a new employee.

So, when a Reddit user asked bosses and managers, "what did your new employee do that made you instantly regret hiring them?" people were ready to share the hilariously unprofessional and bizarre behavior they witnessed from a new hire.
Started asking me for advice about men. Not just a little, I'm talking detailed advice. Like, "I text him 'this' and he text me 'that' - what does he mean by that? Should I text him back? Do you think he's done with me?" - undefined_one
I took a guy out for his first day of training, he didn’t listen to a word I said and just kept trying to give me advice and train me. - chani32
Bragged about committing a hit and run and getting away with it. Yeah, felonies aren't cool, man. - LordThurmanMerman
Hired a junior zookeeper, turns out she would gag and have trouble with shoveling animal dung. She was great in the interview and on paper but sadly didn't last long. - yogokitty