16 bosses share the most bizarre accomplishment they read on an applicant's resume.

Spicing up the standard resume format can help break the ice during an interview, but does your potential future boss really need to know that your elbows are double-jointed?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Hiring managers, what is the most bizarre accomplishment someone has put on a resume?" bosses everywhere were ready to share the weirdest addition to the "special skills" section they've ever read.

1.

"Giving injections to birds (medicine)." Found it hilarious that they felt it necessary to clarify the injections were medicine, as opposed to say heroin. - GHGCottage

2.

A candidate listed himself as president of the Oregon chapter of the "3rd amendment defense league." I told him that I didn't see many abuses of the third amendment, and he said, "then you see how successful we are..." I was impressed. - zandyman

3.