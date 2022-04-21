16 bosses share the worst things they've ever seen on a job applicant's resume.

Choosing who to hire from a bland stack of resumes that are all similarly formatted can be an exhausting chore, but sometimes someone's work experience stands out for all the wrong reasons...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Employers, what’s the worst CV you’ve ever seen?" bosses and hiring managers were ready to share the funniest, most unprofessional, or overall confusing things they've encountered on an applicant's resume.

1.

Did have one recently that mentioned 5 times that he loves sleeping. 3 times in his hobbies section. Twice under “Skills” - gameredditorredditor

2.

Our office had a submission for a legal assistant and under skills was “always sleeps with one eye open” - lcat729

3.

I worked in a cafe and the guy whose job was to wash dishes, showed me his cv for an upcoming job interview. It specified that he "can cut Mahon cheese, very good thin slice." The job was for security - thehazzanator

4.