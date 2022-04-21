16 bosses share the worst things they've ever seen on a job applicant's resume.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Employers, what’s the worst CV you’ve ever seen?" bosses and hiring managers were ready to share the funniest, most unprofessional, or overall confusing things they've encountered on an applicant's resume.
Did have one recently that mentioned 5 times that he loves sleeping. 3 times in his hobbies section. Twice under “Skills” - gameredditorredditor
Our office had a submission for a legal assistant and under skills was “always sleeps with one eye open” - lcat729
I worked in a cafe and the guy whose job was to wash dishes, showed me his cv for an upcoming job interview. It specified that he "can cut Mahon cheese, very good thin slice." The job was for security - thehazzanator
I received one which just said "I have no skills cuz I never worked before but I have my GED." Nothing else. On a different resume I received, the candidate listed his height. He was 5'5. I don't know why he thought that would be relevant. - notatallimsure