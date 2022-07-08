16 bosses share their most satisfying 'I AM the manager' story with a rude customer.

The "I need to speak to a manager" person is a very complicated, haunting type of nightmare customer for retail and service industry employees everywhere...

It's unclear what these customers hope to achieve by shouting the same complaint to the boss when it couldn't be solved by all of the qualified employees they already shouted at, but here we are. So, when a Reddit user asked bosses of the internet, "what is your favorite 'I AM the manager' story?" people were ready to share the epic tale of the day they defeated a "Karen" on a mission.

1.