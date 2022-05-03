16 cashiers and waiters share the most annoying things customers do without realizing.

So, when a Reddit user asked people who work in customer service, "What are some things customers do that are super annoying, but they don't/wouldn't realize it?" retail and service industry employees everywhere were ready to vent.
As a waitress I would really appreciate if you read the menu provided before asking me any questions, it honesty makes my job a lot easier. Also, if I am talking to another customer please do not aggressively wave or yell for me, I will be right over. - jenniferamber
"Your total is $19.89"
"That was a good year HAHAHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHEHAHHHAHHEE" - whiteheavens
YOU ARE NOT THE ONLY HUMAN BEING ON THE PLANET. Seriously. When I deal with 200-300 customers a day and some self absorbed half wit comes in expecting the rest of the world to grind to a halt while they work through their entitlement issues. - Snors