16 cashiers and waiters share the most annoying things customers do without realizing.

Any job that requires dealing with the questions, concerns and needs of the general public can turn any otherwise calm and generous person into a cave-dwelling hermit of the night...

So, when a Reddit user asked people who work in customer service, "What are some things customers do that are super annoying, but they don't/wouldn't realize it?" retail and service industry employees everywhere were ready to vent.

1.

As a waitress I would really appreciate if you read the menu provided before asking me any questions, it honesty makes my job a lot easier. Also, if I am talking to another customer please do not aggressively wave or yell for me, I will be right over. - jenniferamber

2.

"Your total is $19.89"

"That was a good year HAHAHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHEHAHHHAHHEE" - whiteheavens

3.