16 college admission officers share the craziest reason a student was rejected.

Applying to college can be a rollercoaster of stress for high school seniors as they scramble to find ways to stand out from the thousands of other students with similar skills and interests.

While crafting a beautiful essay, curating your hobbies and charity work into the perfect resume, and trying to remain sane while sitting in a hot classroom for seven hours to take the SAT for the third time can be a nightmare of chaos, working on the other side of the process can also be a journey. Having the final say in making an 18-year-old's dreams come true or being the reason they're sobbing after refreshing their screen for the 500th time can be a daunting task, especially when so many students are qualified.

Sometimes the reason for a student's ultimate rejection isn't that they didn't work hard enough in their AP bio class but rather that they were rude to the admissions officer when they asked a question on the phone. Scrub that Instagram and set it to private, kids! Your dream school is lurking.