16 couples costumes you'll see this Halloween that are almost as scary as 2018.

Halloween is around the corner, which means even the most innocent and ordinary people and things are about to get sexy.

While the art of the Halloween costume can be anything from a simple reveal of skin and then a quick six pack of pumpkin beer to the face until you wake up on November first and walk home in broad daylight in cat whiskers and six in heels, the couples costume always kicks the game up a notch.

Regardless of your political beliefs, we can probably all agree that 2018 has been a pretty weird year. Luckily for our entertainment, with weird years come weird costumes. Surely, we'll be seeing a sea of the classic Sandy and Danny Zukos, Peanut butter and jellies, outlets and plugs and zombie brides and grooms this year, but here are some other team costumes that are bound to be hits.