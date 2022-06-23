16 employees share the best 'instant karma' they've seen happen to a rude customer.

Working a job that requires nodding along and smiling while a customer has a mid-aisle meltdown over a 50 cent price difference on a sale item can make you seriously question every last ounce of faith you once had in humanity...

Unfortunately, acts of revenge toward petty or toddler-level customers usually isn't advised if you want to keep your job. So, when a Reddit user asked people who work in customer service, "Retail/service workers, what's the best instant karma you've seen happen to a rude customer?" employees everywhere were ready to share their best story of a "Karen" who absolutely deserved what came to them.

1.

Guy comes in and is being a complete as*hole. Not wanting to show ID to buy beer even though he looked 20 at the oldest, constantly yelling and swearing. He also had parked in the handicap spot despite not having handicap tags or plates on his car.