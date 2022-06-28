16 employees share their 'this customer is totally trying to screw us over' story.

Entitled, demanding, cheap, or rude customers are unfortunately part of the gig in any customer service job, but when someone tries and fails to sneakily cheat the system, you have to decide how invested you are in the company as you fake-smile behind the register...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are your best 'this customer is totally trying to screw us over' stories?" employees everywhere were ready to share their greatest scam saga from a doomed shift. Chasing people out for stealing merchandise? Sorry that's above my paygrade, sir.

1.

One of my friends was a purser on a cruise ship and the lengths people would go to to get a free room upgrade were astonishing. The best story was a complaint from the passengers about a water leak in their room that had ruined some of their belongings. They wanted an upgrade to first class and announced they would be suing for the full replacement costs of all of their suitcases and the stuff that was in them (cameras, laptop, etc.).