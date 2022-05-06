16 employees share what they let slide because they aren't paid enough to enforce rules.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Minimum wage workers, what is something that is against the rules for customers to do, but you aren't paid enough to actually care?" people who deserve a raise were ready to reveal what they let slide on the clock.
I worked graveyard at Jack in the box near a community college. The line would get so long I decided to give out a mystery treat to every passenger in the car. From free orange juice to jumbo Jacks - every one was a winner! - ksharpie
I worked at an airline. The minimum change fee was $75.00. At the time that amount of money would take me about ten hours to earn. Let me tell you how many ways I found to waive that fee: oh what a great conversation about weather let me waive that fee for you, oh, your child is crying in the background let me waive that for you. I found any reason to waive that. - custermd