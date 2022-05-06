Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
16 employees share what they let slide because they aren't paid enough to enforce rules.

16 employees share what they let slide because they aren't paid enough to enforce rules.

Kimberly Dinaro
May 6, 2022 | 9:52 PM
ADVERTISING

While most bosses and manager try to strictly enforce the hard rules set in the employee handbook, there are some workplace situations that will make underpaid staff members shrug and say "nope, not today because that's above my pay grade."

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Minimum wage workers, what is something that is against the rules for customers to do, but you aren't paid enough to actually care?" people who deserve a raise were ready to reveal what they let slide on the clock.

1.

I worked graveyard at Jack in the box near a community college. The line would get so long I decided to give out a mystery treat to every passenger in the car. From free orange juice to jumbo Jacks - every one was a winner! - ksharpie

2.

I worked at an airline. The minimum change fee was $75.00. At the time that amount of money would take me about ten hours to earn. Let me tell you how many ways I found to waive that fee: oh what a great conversation about weather let me waive that fee for you, oh, your child is crying in the background let me waive that for you. I found any reason to waive that. - custermd

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content