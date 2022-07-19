16 employees share something their boss did that instantly killed workplace morale.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's something your employer did that instantly killed morale?" people were ready to share an idea or policy their boss enforced that made for an utterly miserable work environment. Raise your hand if you're burned out to a crisp and want to head across the street for happy hour margaritas...anyone?
Forbid us from talking - Google_dr
On a recent call about an employee survey, said to the effect "we see many of you commented about compensation, but we're going to focus on engagement and sense of belonging." It's bad enough to ignore the compensation problem, but to outright say they're ignoring it? "Sense of belonging" doesn't pay rent. - DreadfulSilk