17 employees share their worst 'I shouldn't have said that' moment with a customer.

While most of us can slap on the fake smile and stifle our true personalities for the sake of a paycheck sometimes, there are some shifts in customer service that test even the most skilled among us...

No, you can't leave a bible verse in exchange for a tip at a restaurant. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was your 'I shouldn't have said that" moment when talking to a customer?' moment, people were ready to share the awkward interactions they had during a shift where they couldn't resist talking back. Sorry, Yelp Elite 1-star reviewers, but sometimes the truth hurts...

1.

A customer tried to exchange cash with me and I told her no and explained that we can't as a policy to protect against fast change artists. She really suspiciously, in an exasperated voice, was like "but I'm obviously not a fast change artist!" and without thinking I, "That sounds like something a fast change artist would say." - greenPotate

2.