17 employees share their worst 'I shouldn't have said that' moment with a customer.

No, you can't leave a bible verse in exchange for a tip at a restaurant. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was your 'I shouldn't have said that" moment when talking to a customer?' moment, people were ready to share the awkward interactions they had during a shift where they couldn't resist talking back. Sorry, Yelp Elite 1-star reviewers, but sometimes the truth hurts...
A customer tried to exchange cash with me and I told her no and explained that we can't as a policy to protect against fast change artists. She really suspiciously, in an exasperated voice, was like "but I'm obviously not a fast change artist!" and without thinking I, "That sounds like something a fast change artist would say." - greenPotate
In college I worked at a hair salon. It was decently priced for SoCal, but still way out of my budget. A customer asked me which of the shampoos on the floor I used and I laughed and said "there's no way I could afford this stuff." My boss was.. Not pleased. - thegirlfromthestars