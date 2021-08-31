16 flight attendants share their craziest experience with a passenger.

Working in customer service can be a serious challenge, but navigating complaints from hungry and tired travelers who demand to speak to the manager of the sky while you soar through the air in a winged tube can truly escalate the chaos.

Flight attendants can get some serious perks such as being able to travel the world for their job, enjoy cheap or free personal flights, and keep a flexible schedule. While the job might seem glamorous in theory though, many people treat flight attendants as glorified mini booze bottle handlers. In addition to making sure passengers are comfortable, flight attendants must also be calm and collected safety experts.

Before you decide to sneak by the crew to hook up with the stranger you just met from 23B in the bathroom, keep in mind that you probably aren't being even remotely stealthy. Flight attendants have seen it all--from panicked passengers vomiting uncontrollably, fights breaking out across the aisles over space violation, intoxicated tourists trying to aggressively flirt, and more. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Flight Attendants, What Are Some Of Your Craziest Stories?" people who have experience working the mid-flights rounds were ready to share their hilarious tales and horror stories from the sky.