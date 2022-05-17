16 flight attendants share the things most passengers don't know.

Being a flight attendant means being responsible for the safety and comfort of hundreds of tired adults who are one leg cramp away from throwing a toddler-level temper tantrum about pretzels while three actual toddlers scream in recycled air...

So, when a Reddit user asked flight attendants, "What do the passengers not know?" people who work in the sky were ready to reveal the airline secrets they hide from the rest of us in row 34 seat B. Note to self: don't drink the coffee, wear shoes at all times, sanitize the window before using it as a pillow.

1.

Maybe don't ask me for a Coke if I'm trying to give CPR to some poor unconscious guy on the floor or calling for medical assistance or otherwise dealing with some type of emergency. I'm sorry you're thirsty, but it's just going to have to wait. - Jdbabe10

2.