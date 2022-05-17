16 flight attendants share the things most passengers don't know.

So, when a Reddit user asked flight attendants, "What do the passengers not know?" people who work in the sky were ready to reveal the airline secrets they hide from the rest of us in row 34 seat B. Note to self: don't drink the coffee, wear shoes at all times, sanitize the window before using it as a pillow.
Maybe don't ask me for a Coke if I'm trying to give CPR to some poor unconscious guy on the floor or calling for medical assistance or otherwise dealing with some type of emergency. I'm sorry you're thirsty, but it's just going to have to wait. - Jdbabe10
I was a flight attendant about 12 years ago. Here are some things that I remember that people seem to forget: Don't stand up when we pull up to the gate and the seat belt sign is still on. It will not get you off the plane faster or make me magically move quicker. The jetway isn't connected yet.