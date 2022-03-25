16 of the funniest reactions to a new birth control pill for men.

A nonhormonal birth control for men was 99% effective in preventing pregnancy in mice which means we're not too far away from a future where men are the ones with "remember pill" alarms going off at the work happy hour...

While this is exciting news, the reactions are mixed at the moment. If people with uteruses are the ones whose bodies have to handle the burden of reproduction, can their partners be trusted with the responsibility of contraception?

Can men handle the side effects that women have been enduring for years, powering through the workday with crippling cramps, headaches, and unpredictable but violent mood swings?

So, if you're curious about the possibility of men being the ones suddenly crying in the sidewalk over a cute puppy or forgetting to bring their pill pack on vacation, here are the best tweets we could find about the male birth control news.