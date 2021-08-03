16 of the funniest reactions to the new 'Cinderella' movie starring Camila Cabello.

Hollywood keeps churning out different versions of "Cinderella," but most of us are skeptical of anything being able to top the Brandy and Whitney Houston masterpiece of 1997.

In the trailer for the latest remake of the classic fairytale featuring a magical fairy godmother who can turn mice into drivers and pumpkins into carriages, Camila Cabello stars as a career-driven Cinderella who wants more than just a royal marriage. While a feminist, modern spin on a classic is always admirable, some people couldn't help but wonder if perhaps a young woman living with her evil step-family in a pre-internet fantasy village might have other priorities above her fashion goals?

The wonderful wits of Twitter also couldn't resist roasting James Corden's appearance as one Cinderella's mice, as Hollywood can't seem to make a single musical movie without throwing James Corden in there somewhere. So, if you can't wait to dive into yet another remake of the classic story of a prince with a glass shoe who can't remember what the so-called love of his life's face looks like, here are the funniest tweets we could find about the new "Cinderella."