St. Patrick's Day in America: a day of wearing sequined leprechaun hats and telling anyone willing to listen that your DNA test said you were 24% Irish while an actual Irish person rolls their eyes...

So, if you're planning to chug some green overpriced beer, shoot Jameson in a crowded dive, and show everyone in the bathroom the one sloppy step you barely remember from your 3rd grade Irish step dancing lessons, here are the funniest tweets we could find about celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

1.

2.