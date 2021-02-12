16 of the funniest tweets about Taylor Swift doing too much in quarantine.

Taylor Swift has been re-recording all of her old music in an effort to reclaim the rights to her own work after a brutal battle with music executive Scooter Braun...

Back in 2019, Swift told fans on Tumblr that a man who bullied her would soon own all of her old music, and of course fans were eager to do whatever she told them to. When Swift says "jump," Swifties will analyze a block of text in her Instagram to find Easter eggs for 12 hours straight. Braun also blocked Swift from performing her own music at awards shows, banning her from her own creative property and the body of work she grew up writing.

After releasing "Folklore" and a sister album, "Evermore" on top of "Lover" in 2019 and now a fully re-recorded release of her "Fearless," album from 2008, fans are wondering if maybe Taylor needs to chill out. Is she ok? Why isn't she screaming into a void, panic-scrolling the news, and picking up bizarre and debatably unhealthy quarantine hobbies like the rest of us? Churning out three albums in a pandemic is making us all look bad, Taylor.