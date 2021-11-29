16 funny tweets about the stress of holiday shopping.

Holiday shopping can be a whirlwind of crowds, infinite lines, and eventually settling for yet another book...

If you have a crew of notoriously "hard to shop for" relatives, Christmas can be a yearly exchange of the same $20 bill with a red bow on it. While gift cards and cash can seem impersonal, sometimes it's better than splurging on a risky present that your nephew will surely never use.

Scrolling through gift websites, waiting for delayed shipments to arrive, trying to find parking at the mall and struggling to remember if you already bought your dad that same pair of socks another year can be enough to make anyone skip the holidays and bail to Hawaii. Then of course, if you have an office Secret Santa to pile on to the chaos, finding something in the price range that the coworker you barely talk to might like can be a whole separate challenge.

So, if holiday shopping is sending you into a spiral of gift-wrapped glitter chaos and return labels, here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who share your stress. Enjoy!