16 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

If you're feeling like the internet is a cavern of nightmares filled with news headlines that tempt you into fleeing the country or starting a life off the grid, it's time for the magic of memes.

Social media can be a creepy treasure trove of posts from your friend's uncle's sister's dog's influencer account or your ex's new recipe challenge photo dump, but sometimes there are some gems. If your schedule is starting to feel like a runaway train to another day where you can't seem to remember to make that dentist appointment and the mountain of dishes in the sink is taunting you as you check yet another unnecessary email, the joke scribes of Twitter are here for you.

Yes, the planet is melting and your uncle won't stop ranting the most problematic political paragraphs you've ever beheld but at least there are some people left out there who haven't lost their sense of humor. So, if you could certainly use a laugh today to get you through the chaos of your daily grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter.