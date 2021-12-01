16 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

If scrolling through the news makes you wonder when we can officially all bail to Mars and start a peaceful colony where money doesn't exist, you deserve to take a break...

The internet can be a dark, deep, winding abyss of celebrity gossip about which surprise pop star Pete Davidson has been spotted with this hour and which Kardashian has said something tone deaf while Chrissy Teigen is getting casually canceled on Twitter. If you can't seem to conjure up the strength to send one more work email and your calendar is starting to look like a horror story of obligations and double-booked events, let the meme scribes do some of the heavy lifting for a minute.

Pour yourself a glass of something that isn't jet fuel-strength coffee and indulge in the magic of 280 character relatable little thoughts. So, if you could certainly use a laugh today to get you through the chaos of your daily grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter.

1.