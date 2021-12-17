16 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

Stop doom-scrolling through your overflowing email inbox and give yourself a minute to indulge in the magic of memes...

If life is a juggling competition of double-booked plans, work meetings, and avoiding that stack of dishes in the sink, you deserve to give yourself the gift of laughter. While the internet remains a troll-fueled comment sections from the depths of hell with intermittent brag posts from influencers on luxury resort vacations paid for by diet tea, there are luckily still some people who haven't had their sense of humor crushed into chalk dust.

So, if you could certainly use a laugh today to get you through the chaos of your daily grind, pour yourself a glass of whatever you can find that still looks safe for human consumption in the back of your fridge because here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter. Enjoy!

1.