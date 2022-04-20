16 hair stylists share how they handled their worst mistake on the job.

So, when a Reddit user asked hair stylists, "how bad was your worst f*ck up, how did you attempt to fix it, and did the customer know?" people who work with hair were ready to share the story of the day they couldn't be more grateful that hair eventually grows back.
I had just started my first job as a stylist. I had been assisting for a while after school and was excited to move forward. I want to preface this by saying men's hair cutting was only briefly touched on in school and I had very little practice with it. A man comes into our salon and wants a haircut.
He had a pretty bad monk spot going on and very coarse, wavy hair. I asked him if he normally used clippers or scissors and he was adamant that he wanted a scissor cut. So I begin cutting, asking him along the way how short he wants the top or the sides.