16 hair stylists share how they handled their worst mistake on the job.

Being on the receiving end of a horrible haircut is an awkward nightmare of wondering if you can get away with wearing a hat for the next six months, but the experience is usually just as uncomfortable for the person holding the clearly cursed scissors...

So, when a Reddit user asked hair stylists, "how bad was your worst f*ck up, how did you attempt to fix it, and did the customer know?" people who work with hair were ready to share the story of the day they couldn't be more grateful that hair eventually grows back.

1.

I had just started my first job as a stylist. I had been assisting for a while after school and was excited to move forward. I want to preface this by saying men's hair cutting was only briefly touched on in school and I had very little practice with it. A man comes into our salon and wants a haircut.