19 high school teachers share the thing they can't tell students but wish they knew.

Being a high school teacher is certainly not for the weak...

Between wrangling throngs of hormonal, angst-ridden teens who would rather be doing anything in the entire world than sit still and learn about algebra and fielding complaints from nosy helicopter parents, teachers are famously overworked and underpaid. So, when a Reddit user asked, "High School teachers, what is the one thing that you want your students to know that you’d never tell them in person?" people who educate the future generation were ready to share.

1.

Yes, we have a new seating chart... and yes, I sat you next to her because I can tell you have a crush on her. I noticed you try harder on your work when she is around, and to be honest... you two would make a cute couple - [deleted]

2.