16 hiring managers share the boldest lies they've caught from candidates in an interview.

Stretching the truth slightly during a job interview about your "special skills," your "proficient" language skills from sophomore year of high school French class, or your "customer experience liaison" title at your waitressing gig is relatively normal, but a complex lie can be a risk...

Pretending you have experience in the industry when you most certainly do not will either send you swiftly into "learning on the job" or crying in the bathroom knee-deep in projects you don't understand by your second day. Padding up your resume with fake gigs, or begging your friends to pretend to be your former boss just in case they contact your phony references might not always work.

How it is possible that you worked for three years at a company that went under before you were born? Do you actually know how to use Photoshop or do you just know how to crop your selfies for Instagram? It's key to choose your lies wisely when searching for a new job before you're trying to explain to your new boss that you suddenly forgot how to code.

So, when a Reddit user asked hiring managers, "what's the biggest lie you've caught on a resume/interview and how did you handle it?" people who regularly interview candidates were ready to share the funny and bold lies they've seen people attempt in order to land a job.