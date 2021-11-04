16 job interviewers share the weirdest questions a potential employee ever asked.

Interviews can be stressful events between deciding what to wear, how to prepare for salary negotiations, how to seem interested but not too eager or confident but not arrogant all while avoiding sweating profusely as you regret drinking all that coffee...

Even when you're not interviewing for your dream job, something can happen mid-discussion of your experience or the work environment that can make you leave wanting nothing more than a job offer at an office with unlimited cold brew on tap. If the position requires multiple interviews, the increasing anxiety built up by the third or fourth when they're dangling the opportunity right in front of you can be a nightmare of refreshing your email inbox.

Still, one of the most anticipated interview moments is when the person across that desk asks you if you have any questions. Do you prepare a question to seem engaged or do you end the interview there considering you covered all the necessary territory? While most standard questions are about responsibilities of the job, some applicants get creative. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Interviewers: what’s the worst question someone has asked at the end of a job interview?" hiring managers were ready to share the funny, weird or least effective questions potential employees have asked.