16 older LGBTQ people share the ‘codes’ they used to use to connect before there was internet.

While the internet has certainly brought on the proliferation of trolls, and even more devastating ways for trolls to bully others - it's also created a platform where people can find supportive communities, free of discrimination.
The invention and normalization of apps like Grindr and Lesly, and the myriad of online forums and community groups have made it easier for LGBTQ people to find people to date and befriend, even if their IRL hometown is less accepting. Now, you can find communities to plug into that where you're neither forced to come out, or potentially endangered by being yourself, and yet this is a relatively new reality for LGBTQ people.
In the very recent past (and in the present in many countries), LGBTQ people had even less legal protection and the mainstream perspective was less inclusive, so finding and vetting out other LGBTQ was often as dangerous as it was necessary.
In a recent Reddit thread LGBTQ people shared the ways they found each other before everything was online, and it proves both how far things have progressed, and how far we have to go.
1. StabbyPants knew the flag codes.
"Flag codes were big. at one point, out magazine published a guide as sort of a joke and accidentally standardized them nationally."
2. Abgahlorma says asexual people wore identifying rings.
"This isn't strictly relevant, but for a while there was something called "the Ace Ring" where someone who identified as asexual would wear a plain black band on the middle finger of their left hand. People were cautioned that "swingers" wore the same ring on other fingers and that wearing the ring on the wrong finger could get us unintentionally bothered by people who thought the wearer was a swinger."
3. sgtpandybear knows how a stuffed animal can invite a cuddle.
"A teddy bear in the back pocket means your down to cuddle in the hanky code."
4. Per TooLazyToThinkOfAnAt, photobooths provided a rare safe space for PDA.
" Not from the 60s, but photo booths were an important space for queer people back then. It was a place where you were able to take pictures with your partner without anyone else seeing or you getting caught. You could walk in looking like friends, makeout, then walk out looking like friends.
It was the only safe place to take photos because there was no third party like there would be working with a photographer and/or having to get film developed."
5. Eoiny knew the meaning behind green carnations.
"I remember my father (not gay) telling me that in the 1960s and '70s in Dublin gay men wore green carnations in their lapels. Apparently, green carnations were worn by Oscar Wilde and his followers and the tradition had continued on for decades after."
6. Similarly, MysteryHisyory knows why violets became a symbol for lesbians.
"Similarly, lesbians adopted violets as a symbol because there's a poem by Sappho about giving violets to her true love or something-havent read it in a while."
7. Gay bars were a sacred space long before bachelorette parties appropriated them, Billionairez knows
"Gay bars. I'm not gay, but older people I know have explained to me how sacred these places were back in the day. Before cell phones and the internet, you went to places to meet up with people with similar interests. Otherwise, you were alone. If you liked Star Trek, you had to go to Star Trek conventions to meet people that liked that as much as you did. If you were gay, you went to gay bars. Otherwise, you were just sitting at home gay with nobody to share it with."
8. Murdock07 said a fictional "Dorothy" worked as code.
"Codes. Pretty much needed to know the lingo. “Do you know my friend Dorothy?” Was a common one, it was innocuous enough to go over the heads of straight guys but specific enough to let any gay guy know."
9. In fact, Makgraf shared that the Navy even investigated "Dorothy."
"When the Navy was investigating for gay servicemembers in Chicago, they thought there was an actual Dorothy at the centre of a massive homosexual conspiracy and commenced a lengthy hunt to find her."
10. In fact, markydsade's mother thought "Dorothy" referred to the Wizard of Oz.
"On my mother’s first Caribbean cruise she went to the “Friends of Dorothy” meetup because she thought it was for fans of The Wizard of Oz. She had a wonderful time."
11. godbois says the signs were everywhere.
"My business partner (a gay man) moved out of state. It was important for him to find a real estate agent who could help him and his boyfriend find a LGBT friendly neighborhood, he didn't know the area at all."
"Afterward I asked how he knew the agent would be in tune with the gay community when his website said nothing about it overtly or discreetly."
"Apparently on his website he had a small, discrete picture on his homepage of chairs, painted in a rainbow. It just slipped past me. To me it just looked like a random nice stock photo. It was obvious in retrospect, but I could see myself missing similar signs in the future."
12. rohtozi says discretion was both the lock and key.
"Discrete symbols on buildings were a thing, I believe there is a walking tour around London (or Dublin?) that points out the symbols on old buildings. Gay bars in the 50s were very much like regulars bars during prohibition. In some, it was policy that if someone new enters the bar nobody was to talk to them until the bartender discretely interrogated them first and gave the all-clear."
13. spinjinn said you could often find an LGBTQ friendly guide at porn stores.
"Bob Damron's Address Book was a list of bars, bath houses and gay cruising areas all over the United States. You could buy it in the back of porn stores. EDITED: Damon to Damron. I knew that, damn you, autocorrect! Yes, it still exists in web form."
14. Ear piercings were also used to identify gay men, according to Awwkaw.
"I'm not old enough but I've sailed a bit in my holidays (community owned ship) and one of the stories you hear is, that sailors used to wear a gold earring on the left ear to pay off the ferry man if they died at sea. A part of that story was that gays would then start wearing one in their right ear.
The sailors (who might not otherwise remember what ear to get pierced) than made the saying "left is right, right is wrong"
15. kateg212 knows that "family" has also been used as friendly code.
"Does anyone remember in the 90s/early 2000s when the code was “are you family?” Or to let friends know someone was LGBT (and therefore cool/safe): “oh, don’t worry, they’re family.”
16. catfarts99 was told $2 bills were even code.
"When I was a kid I used to collect $2 bills. My mom told me to be careful flashing them around cause gays used them as a way to signal each other."