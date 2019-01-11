16 older LGBTQ people share the ‘codes’ they used to use to connect before there was internet.

While the internet has certainly brought on the proliferation of trolls, and even more devastating ways for trolls to bully others - it's also created a platform where people can find supportive communities, free of discrimination.

The invention and normalization of apps like Grindr and Lesly, and the myriad of online forums and community groups have made it easier for LGBTQ people to find people to date and befriend, even if their IRL hometown is less accepting. Now, you can find communities to plug into that where you're neither forced to come out, or potentially endangered by being yourself, and yet this is a relatively new reality for LGBTQ people.

In the very recent past (and in the present in many countries), LGBTQ people had even less legal protection and the mainstream perspective was less inclusive, so finding and vetting out other LGBTQ was often as dangerous as it was necessary.

In a recent Reddit thread LGBTQ people shared the ways they found each other before everything was online, and it proves both how far things have progressed, and how far we have to go.