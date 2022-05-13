16 managers share the story of a time they successfully defeated a 'Karen.'

So, when a Reddit user asked managers and bosses, "how did you defeat Karen?" people were ready to share their retail and service industry hacks for taking down an angry customer who is having a very public petty adult temper tantrum at the cash register.
Had one in the first lane of the drive thru yelling at me and I just listened and listened and when she was done let her sit there a second then said “oh sorry I was talking to lane 2 how can I help you” and she just drove off - veknilero
I presented her with my regional manager, another Karen - MaxyMickeyMichael
He going off at me about how long the food was taking. It was the dinner rush too. I was still in high school, so I looked like a young teen. This dude was screaming and screaming and I finally had enough. I looked at him, and started to let my eyes water.