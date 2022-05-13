16 managers share the story of a time they successfully defeated a 'Karen.'

Working in customer service is a whilrwind of sore feet, fake smiling, and trying not to laugh while a fully grown person screams at you about cupcakes...

So, when a Reddit user asked managers and bosses, "how did you defeat Karen?" people were ready to share their retail and service industry hacks for taking down an angry customer who is having a very public petty adult temper tantrum at the cash register.

1.

Had one in the first lane of the drive thru yelling at me and I just listened and listened and when she was done let her sit there a second then said “oh sorry I was talking to lane 2 how can I help you” and she just drove off - veknilero

2.

I presented her with my regional manager, another Karen - MaxyMickeyMichael

3.