16 married people share stories of times their spouse creeped them out.

Marriage isn't all one long romantic, adorable date night complete with chocolate covered strawberries in bed and cooking dinner together with flour fights. Sometimes you look at the person you decided to spend the rest of your life with and wonder if you even know them...

So, when a Reddit user asked married people of the internet, "what is creepiest thing your spouse has ever done?" people were ready to share the chills-inducing moment they had to severely question the day they said "I do."

1.

He sometimes makes sounds like The Predator in his sleep. It is not a good sound to wake up to. I wake up in terror every single time, and he's still out cold, clicking and drooling away. - aychexsee

2.

Secretly pulled our midwife aside after our son was born and asked if he could "squeeze the placenta". - HappyGiraffe

3.