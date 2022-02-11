16 married people share stories of times their spouse creeped them out.

So, when a Reddit user asked married people of the internet, "what is creepiest thing your spouse has ever done?" people were ready to share the chills-inducing moment they had to severely question the day they said "I do."
He sometimes makes sounds like The Predator in his sleep. It is not a good sound to wake up to. I wake up in terror every single time, and he's still out cold, clicking and drooling away. - aychexsee
Secretly pulled our midwife aside after our son was born and asked if he could "squeeze the placenta". - HappyGiraffe
One night my spouse got up to get water just as I was starting to fall asleep. When she came back in the room she crawled around the bed to my side, and licked my hand, which was dangling over the edge of the bed. I woke up thinking a dog was in the room, saw her crouching down there and jumped out of the bed. I couldn't even speak for a minute because of how much it scared me, and she just rolled around on the floor laughing hysterically. - TheWetMop