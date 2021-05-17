16 millennials share the lies they were told about adulthood when they were kids.

Millennials often get a bad reputation from older generations for being entitled, lazy, basement-dwelling Peter Pan-wannabes, but most Millennials are in their thirties now...

Graduating from college and realizing that you can't seamlessly walk into a job with benefits, buy a house with a fence and a golden retriever and retire at age 65 with savings was a difficult lesson for Millennials entering the workforce. Faced with the aftermath of the financial crisis and greater job competition, many college-educated Millennials have been forced to bounce between low-paying gigs for the last decade rather than settle down in their "dream" career.

Telling children they're special and gifted and "can do anything" when they grow up can be motivational, but it's often dramatically unrealistic. There's a fine line between nurturing a child's interests and filling them with unattainable fantasies. Unfortunately, we can't all be Taylor Swift when we grow up, but it's probably a safe bet that the tone-deaf kid in the back of choir definitely won't be. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Millennials, what lie were you told growing up?" Millennials were ready to share the childhood delusions that were shattered when they entered the adult world.