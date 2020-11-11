While it's natural to be curious about baby names, gender, plans, or other details surrounding someone's pregnancy, being rude, nosy, or too touchy is never ok...Grabbing a stranger's pregnant stomach without their consent is a serious social faux pas even if you're dying to feel a kick. Many expecting parents prefer to keep the names they've chosen or gender of the baby a secret during the pregnancy to avoid any judgment, advice or insight from strangers and family members. Pressing and pushing a pregnant person to reveal personal information about their future family or body is incredibly rude, and offering up unsolicited comments or opinions about their pregnancy is a cringe-worthy bad look. You don't want to go down forever as the stranger on the train who asked a pregnant woman when she's due and it turned out she wasn't pregnant...So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the rudest/most unwelcome thing someone has said to you about your pregnancy?" people who currently are or have been pregnant were ready to share the uncalled for comments they've received.1. Not me, but a female coworker is pregnant with her second child. Her first passed away due to unforeseen circumstances, and another coworker commented on it: "oh, I bet you're so excited! I bet you won't ever let THIS ONE out of your sight!" We were floored. - lahrinn 2. While my wife was pregnant we went to a ren fest in Michigan and a man selling pickles asked her, "is it congratulations, or are you just fat?". I wanted to laugh, but the murder in her eyes made a good argument against it. - stone_dickson 3. I didn't find out the sex of the baby ahead of time, and that was apparently shocking for some people. So many people were flabbergasted that we wouldn't have a pink or blue nursery- I even had someone who was very concerned about what kind of clothes we would bring the baby home from the hospital in- hopefully my son was not too emasculated in his yellow onesie! - another_sunnyday 4. I've had a couple wonderful comments, but the most unwelcome was "At least if you lose this baby, you can always try for a girl!" I'm currently expecting my second son. - jediwife 5. My husband and I announced that we were pregnant to the family this Easter. At the time I was 12 weeks along. Last October we lost our first pregnancy at 11 weeks and it was horrible! His grandmother had the nerve to respond " well, I mean, it's not as exciting as the first time you were pregnant but at least you're farther along than the last". I cried in the guest room - mizrodeo 6. Was pregnant with my first at age 24/25. I was shopping at a local pharmacy/convenience store in which two elder ladies started to use that "shocked" sarcastic tone between each other making sure I could hear them. The topic was "Oh what a shame it is for all these children to having children. Teenagers should just learn how to keep out of trouble!" type exchange. I realized they were talking about me, assuming I was a pregnant teenager, and I was too bloated to wear my wedding ring. So I chimed in "Yes, It's a shame when teenagers don't plan their pregnancies or use birth control. I'm just glad I was smart enough and waited until I was married and in my mid-twenties to have my family". I then checked out in a very glorious, but awkward silence. - AwkwardBurritoChick 7. A few days ago one of my patients was asking me about training and my schedule and it came up that I won't be able to travel for away rotations because I'll have a newborn. She asked if I had a newborn, and I reiterated that I would have a newborn in a week. She told me she didn't think I was pregnant, just really fat, and she'd been wondering how I was going to be a good doctor if there were simple things I couldn't do (I couldn't bend down to the ground to put her shoes on her feet). Then she grilled me on my lack of wedding band. I haven't been wearing my rings because they don't fit. Because I am nearly 39 weeks pregnant. I am having a baby in a week, but I don't look pregnant. K. - viciouskicks 8. So my friend gets married and then a few years later pregnant. She didn't stop working out but kept it light and made sure to keep figure and all that. Holy sh*t those comments. Things like.. "You are going to kill your baby if you keep working the way you do. Do you WANT a miscarriage?" "Teaching your child anorexia at an early age huh? "Don't bother trying to lose it. Once you get pregnant all that extra weight stays there for life. At least you trapped the man now." Given all of her friends gained massive weight when they were pregnant and my friend still maintains her slim figure. They think she has "issues" but meh. - [deleted] 9. A friend of mine had twins, and when they were babies, lots of people asked if they were "natural." (Meaning did she conceive them the old-fashioned way, or were there infertility treatments involved.) She was always like, "No, they're synthetic..." - TheMobHasSpoken 10. "You sure it isn't twins" is always a winner. Right up there with the disgusted looks when I tell a stranger they cannot touch my belly. - RadicalPotato 11. It's not really your baby because you're on Medicaid. It's mine because I paid for it with my taxes. - my lovely mother By the way, I was working and also pay taxes - catnamedbear 12. "How are you planning to use your breastmilk" ... to feed my child? - [deleted] 13. I had a random (older male) customer at work ask me if I was doing my kegels. Wtf makes you think my vagina is an acceptable conversation topic? People have no boundaries with pregnant women. - snickiefritz 14. You must have gained 30 pounds already! - total stranger at the grocery store who had never seen me pre-pregnancy I was 34 weeks and had struggled to gain the 8 lbs I had - catnamedbear 15. Our first son is adopted and I'm 33 weeks pregnant with a baby girl. It KILLS me when people congratulate me on having "children of my own." My son is just as much my child as our baby girl is! - run_jenny_run 16. "How far along are you?" (looks at belly) "Are you sure?" Along the same lines: "Should you really be eating that? There won't be anymore room for the baby." I'm 4'11". Where else is the extra weight supposed to go?! - itzkoolaid