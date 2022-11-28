16 morgue workers share the creepiest and wildest things they've seen on the job.

Every job has its stories, but some jobs are innately more storied than others.

People who work in morgues and cemeteries are bound to have a more horror movie-esque "day at the office" than people working in literal offices. Even the most seasoned death worker is likely to have a few experiences that still shocked them.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people who work in morgues or with the dead shared the creepiest things they've witnessed on the job.

1. From sttgal:

Funeral Director here. About 15 years ago I had a lady whose husband passed from a terrible motorcycle accident. When she came in to make arrangements, she mentioned that she wanted his leather jacket back.

Not terribly uncommon for people to want the personal effects back however in this case the jacket was ripped and torn and saturated with blood and had bone fragments embedded in it.