16 of the funniest tweets about dealing with family during the holidays.

The holiday season can be a lot to handle between managing multiple Secret Santas, the crowds at the mall, trying not to lose your job after 3 martinis at the office holiday party and the greatest challenge of all: keeping the peace with your entire extended family when any subject other than food comes up at dinner...

Even in the most stable, loving and supportive families, nothing is as perfect as it might seem from that Instagram Christmas card on a beach vacation in matching white outfits. Passive aggression between the in-laws, buried family secrets, the loose lips after Christmas morning mimosas or the gossip at during dish-washing session can unearth a level of drama ready for reality television.

If you're looking forward to quieting enduring the family with a stiff hot toddy and good book in the corner or diving right into the fire by sparking a heart political debate with your debatably estranged uncle, here are the funniest tweets we could find about family during the holiday season.

1.