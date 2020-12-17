16 of the funniest tweets about holiday shopping in 2020.

Holiday shopping in 2020 is definitely a different experience from the crowded malls and last-minute scramble through shelves...

While stress is very much a familiar feeling this holiday season, online shopping or skipping the chaos all-together are more 2020's speed. Staying safe is everyone's first priority and if that means celebrating Christmas on Zoom while toasting a mug of spiked cider to the screen, we'll all do what we must. Still, part of the fun of holidays is giving gifts to the people you care about and the overall disaster of this year means shopping might not be as extravagant this year. DIY presents, fun masks, crafts, thoughtful notes, funny videos or recorded messages are some popular options to get your loved ones in the spirit after a difficult year.

If you could use some catharsis over shopping-related gift-giving anxiety in 2020, here are the best tweets we could find from people who found the best gifts this year are either presents for themselves or a cold hard cash exchange. Enjoy!