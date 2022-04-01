16 of the funniest tweets about Spring finally arriving.

The first warm day after long, dark, freezing March can make anyone wonder: was it seasonal depression or are we all just blobs of water with opinions who crave sunlight and rooftop margaritas?So, if you can't believe that it's finally April 2022 even though it was March 2020 two hours ago, here are the best tweets we could find about the glorious season of Spring.1.now that it’s spring i can finally stop canceling plans because of the weather and start canceling plans because i don’t feel like going— trash jones (@jzux) April 1, 2022 2.I saw my first cockroach of the year at the Pentagon yesterday. I guess that means Spring has finally arrived!— Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) April 1, 2022 3.How tf is it april?? these months keep MARCHing by 😭😭😭💯— almighty (@MightyRavenger) April 1, 2022 4.Spring Fever, but it's just me battling my allergies while hoping nobody in public thinks I have Covid.— 🎨🖌Discount Mona Lisa🖌🎨 (@QueenVofCoffee) March 25, 2022 5.dear april, pls be gentle to our mental health.— violet✧*。 (@violet_cares) March 31, 2022 6.it’s actually approaching April, can the sun grow some confidence?— EO🦉 (@_ezeokolorie) March 31, 2022 7.April will be a good month. Manifesting nothing but good vibes.— Danny (@Dannycommockx) April 1, 2022 8.Me: I’m done with winter. Winter: pic.twitter.com/mdozvEl5Ts— Theresa Therrien (@TDTherrien) March 27, 2022 9.Really you should spend every day on the internet like it's April 1Just assume everything could be fake until you do additional research— Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) April 1, 2022 10.april fools dont mean shit to me i lie everyday— Corn͏ 🌟 (@cornskiii) April 1, 2022 11.After the first warm day of the year there should be no takesy backsies— Lucy Watson (@Lucywwatson) March 31, 2022 12.The first warm day after winter in NYC is like the first day of school after summer breakEveryone is wearing the outfit they bought 3 months ago but haven’t been able to don and they treat the sidewalk like it’s a catwalk in Paris— Will Watkins (@WilliamAWatkins) March 18, 2022 13.You don’t even realize how much seasonal depression you have until it’s even slightly sunny and warm and you’re like “oh wow this is how you’re supposed to feel, got it.”— Robyn Crawford (@robyncrawford_) March 29, 2022 14.me: you’re overreacting, calm downmy allergies in spring:— Adam (@adamgreattweet) March 30, 2022 15.An AFTERWINTER is a period of unseasonably cold or bad weather when spring is expected.— Haggard Hawks 🦅 (@HaggardHawks) March 31, 2022 16.i need the weather to hurry and warm up. it’s so cold i almost texted my ex.— king crissle (@crissles) March 29, 2022