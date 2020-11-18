Believe it or not, we're in the final stretch of 2020...This year has been a socially-distant nightmare for most people and if you're having a great time, it's polite to just keep it to yourself. Nobody wants to see photos of your pandemic destination wedding in Mexico when some of us are on our third round of color-coding our bookshelves...Luckily, Twitter has been here for us during the stress of an election year on top of pandemic. Consistently churning out some of the funniest content the internet has to offer (although TikTok teens might disagree), Twitter has been a way people have connected in their collective misery this year. With Zoom happy hours, online college, virtual birthdays, meeting our friends on a patch of grass in the park, staring into the abyss and questioning all of our choices--2020 has certainly been a journey.So, if you could use a laugh as the holiday season in quarantine approaches, here are the funniest tweets we could find from November so far.1.Me on a Zoom call pretending I’m listening and not just looking at myself pic.twitter.com/NzcZhZQvIt— Hannah Tindle (@hannahtindle) November 16, 2020 2.good morning to this queen pic.twitter.com/90Hhcax58Z— drew (@hydratedangel) November 1, 2020 3.When you finish the ice cream and start nibbling the wooden stick pic.twitter.com/bo5Ekdr5fG— t man (@Hotfuzz3000) October 19, 2020 4.good night to Biden & Kamala only <3 pic.twitter.com/XEuHGt7byt— NFTAR1116 IS COMING (@kwentin_rogers) November 8, 2020 5. Twitter6. Twitter7. Twitter8.deadly disease aside, i just can’t believe that people like their extended families this much https://t.co/12gybeecJb— taylor garron (@taylorgarron) November 16, 2020 9. Twitter10.me being carried into the dorm at 2am by my roommates circa 2014 pic.twitter.com/1E7HZMMNYe— Luke Mones (@LukeMones) November 17, 2020 11. Twitter12. Twitter13. Twitter14. Twitter15. Twitter 16. Twitter