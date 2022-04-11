16 older people share things that were easy back in the day but are impossible now.

So when a Reddit user asked people who remember the time before internet, "what were you able to easily do back in the day that is absolutely not possible now?" people of the "1900s" were ready to share.
Travel between US and Canada without a passport. - ObrazX
Look under your soda cap for a prize and instantly claim it right there in the store. - TRIGMILLION
Wander around a public building without being caught on camera. - Bellsar_Ringing
When I was in high school it was so easy to come and go as we pleased. Sick of school? Walk out the front door. This was the 90s and when I graduated in 98 things were starting to tighten up. I remember walking out of school one day (only skipping study hall) to get McDonalds and the security guard at the door asked us to pick him up a burger. - Looter629