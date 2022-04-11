Someecards Logo
16 older people share things that were easy back in the day but are impossible now.

Kimberly Dinaro
Apr 11, 2022 | 3:18 PM
Believe it or not, there was a time when you could actually chase your long lost lover to the airport and run straight to the gate to profess your undying feelings right before Christmas without a body scan and a boarding pass...

So when a Reddit user asked people who remember the time before internet, "what were you able to easily do back in the day that is absolutely not possible now?" people of the "1900s" were ready to share.

Travel between US and Canada without a passport. - ObrazX

Look under your soda cap for a prize and instantly claim it right there in the store. - TRIGMILLION

Wander around a public building without being caught on camera. - Bellsar_Ringing

When I was in high school it was so easy to come and go as we pleased. Sick of school? Walk out the front door. This was the 90s and when I graduated in 98 things were starting to tighten up. I remember walking out of school one day (only skipping study hall) to get McDonalds and the security guard at the door asked us to pick him up a burger. - Looter629

