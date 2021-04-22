16 parents share weird things their kids did that made them worry they’d end up ‘wacko.’

Kids, while adorable, can sometimes be truly terrifying...

Nothing is scarier than a small child staring into the void in a dark hallway at 3 AM, or a toddler screaming at a corner filled with absolutely nothing. A kid's temper tantrum or strange habit can scare or haunt parents forever, but sometimes it can be funny to look back and remember a particularly weird phase. While a bizarre behavior from a kid can be hilarious in hindsight, in the moment it can make parents wonder if their child is going to end up okay. We just might never know why your 5-year-old ripped off all the heads of his sister's Barbie dolls and rolled them down the stairs every morning...

So, when a Reddit user asked parents, "what's something weird or strange your kid did as a young child that made you think they were going to grow up to be a wacko but they turned out fine?" people with kids were ready to share.